Steelers' T.J. Watt: Two more sacks
Watt totaled three tackles (all solo) including two sacks in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
Watt did not let the abdominal injury that has bothered him the past few weeks hamper his performance as he added to his team-leading sack total. With six sacks in seven games Watt is on pace to match his 13 sacks last season. He will be put to the test in Week 9 as Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett had only been sacked twice in his last four games before going down four times against the Broncos in Week 8.
