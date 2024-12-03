Watt recorded three solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Watt made his biggest splash of the day in the second quarter, chopping the ball out of Joe Burrow's hand for a strip sack, which was ultimately recovered by teammate Payton Wilson. It was the second time this season that Watt was able to reach multiple sacks in the same game and he's now up 9.5 sacks on the year. The linebacker has compiled 43 total tackles (31 solo), including the sacks, while adding five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defensed over 12 games in 2024.