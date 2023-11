Watt recorded five solo tackles, including two sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Watt was once again a menace in Week 12, registering at least one sack for the fourth game in a row. He's now up to a league-leading 13.5 quarterback takedowns through 11 contests while the forced fumble was his third of the year. With seven games to go, Watt could challenge his career-high 22.5 sacks that he compiled in 2021.