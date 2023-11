Watt recorded four tackles and a sack in Thursday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

Watt single-handedly ended the Titans' first offensive possession, knocking down a Will Levis pass before sacking him for an eight-yard loss on back-to-back plays. He now has 9.5 sacks across eight games and is on pace to top 20 sacks for the second time in his last three campaigns.