Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Watt's (lung) status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Ravens is "up in the air."

Watt has missed the Steelers' last three games while recovering from a partially collapsed lung that required surgery. Sunday's winner will determine who wins the division and earns the last playoff spot in the AFC, which may press Watt to be available in at least a limited capacity, though Rapoport relays that the Steelers will monitor Watt closely during Week 18 prep. Rookie fourth-rounder Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig have both stepped into more prominent roles on defense and will likely be used heavily in rotation against Baltimore, regardless of whether Watt is cleared to play.