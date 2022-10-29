Watt (knee) won't be activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 8, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Watt was designated to return from IR and returned to practice Wednesday, but he'll remain sidelined for a seventh straight contest while rehabbing from a torn pectoral and arthroscopic knee surgery. The decision not to rush Watt back for Sunday's matchup against the undefeated Eagles makes sense given the Steelers' Week 9 bye. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year's next chance to suit up will come Nov. 13 against the Saints.