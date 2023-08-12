Morgan completed five of eight pass attempts for 36 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing twice for minus-1 yard during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Morgan joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent during the offseason after five seasons at Minnesota. He was the last quarterback to see the field for Pittsburgh on Friday, and he had limited production. The Steelers also have Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph returning for 2023, so Morgan seems like a long shot to make the team's 53-man roster.