Smith was signed to the Steelers active roster Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Smith will head to Pittsburgh after spending the first few weeks of the season as a member of the Commanders' practice squad. The cornerback played in 14 regular-season contests with the Bears in 2024, compiling 19 total tackles (14 solo) and four passes defensed, including an interception. Smith will likely operate primary as a special-teams asset with the Steelers, but he could garner some snaps on defense in Week 5 against Indianapolis with Jamel Dean (ankle) expected to be sidelined.