Edmunds (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Edmunds sat out the season finale against the Browns, but his absence appears to have been mostly precautionary, as he showed no ill effects Wednesday from the shoulder injury he suffered back in Week 14. Look for the safety to take the field against Cleveland on Sunday in the wild-card round.
