Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Edmunds suffered a concussion during Week 4 and was ruled out for Week 5, but he'll make his return in Week 6 after logging three straight full practices. While the Steelers will get Edmunds back, they'll be without fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), along cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion).