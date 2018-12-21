Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Cleared to face Saints
Edmunds (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Edmunds was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday. The Virginia Tech product was able to make his way out of the league's concussion protocol as well. In the last five games, Edmunds has 35 tackles (22 solo) and has been on the field for at least 55 defensive snaps in each game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...