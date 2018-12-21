Edmunds (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Edmunds was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday. The Virginia Tech product was able to make his way out of the league's concussion protocol as well. In the last five games, Edmunds has 35 tackles (22 solo) and has been on the field for at least 55 defensive snaps in each game.