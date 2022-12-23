Edmunds (hamstring) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Raiders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds did not practice during Week 16 prep while dealing with a hamstring injury that he presumably picked up during Sunday's win over the Panthers. However, he appears to still have a decent chance of playing Saturday against Las Vegas, and he should retain a starting role at strong safety when available. Otherwise, Miles Killebrew and Damontae Kazee will be next in line for increased snaps alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.
