Edmunds (concussion) is out from the remainder of Sunday's game with the Jets, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Edmunds' exit will be a blow to the Steelers secondary in the second half. In his absence, Miles Killebrew will likely take over at strong safety.
