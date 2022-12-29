Edmunds (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds was unavailable last week against the Raiders and didn't practice Wednesday, but he should be available Sunday against the Ravens after practicing in a full capacity Thursday. Over his last six appearances, he's racked up 27 tackles (15 solo), including a sack.
