Edmunds led the team with nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

Entering the contest the rookie safety averaged less than four tackles per game but put up his best numbers of the season. He continues outplay Morgan Burnett and has surpassed him on the depth chart. He faces the Chargers -- who Pittsburgh defeated 24-20 when they last played each other in 2015 -- in Week 13.