Edmunds (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday night's game against the Raiders.
Edmunds didn't practice Tuesday through Thursday, and he'll sit this one out, which should lead to added Week 16 snaps for Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew. Edmunds will thus target a potential return to action in Week 17 against the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Could sit out Week 16•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Tallies five stops•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Surpasses 50 tackles in 2022•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Cleared for Week 6•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Makes return to practice•