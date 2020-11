Edmunds totaled four tackles (two solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

Edmunds recorded his first interception of the season late in the second quarter, and he added to his total in the fourth quarter. His second interception of the day led to a touchdown as the Steelers improved to 10-0 this year. The 2018 first-rounder has racked up 44 tackles (34 solo) and seven pass defenses over the first 10 games in 2020.