Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads D with 11 tackles
Edmunds totaled 11 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.
The 11 tackles matched a career-best for Edmunds and propelled him ahead of Devin Bush for the team-lead on the season. While coaches never want a defensive back to lead the team in tackles it was another solid effort for Pittsburgh, holding opponents to 17 or fewer points for a fourth-straight game and seventh in the last eight games.
