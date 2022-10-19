Edmunds tallied 10 tackles (six solo) during the Steelers' 20-18 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Edmunds missed Pittsburgh's Week 5 loss to the Bills due to a concussion, but he was on the field for every defensive snap Sunday and had his best performance of the season. Over his first five appearances of the 2022 campaign, he's totaled 23 tackles (15 solo) and a pass defense.