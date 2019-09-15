Edmunds recorded a team-high 11 tackles (eight solo) in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

With 18 tackles Edmunds is tied for the team lead with Devin Bush through two games -- not necessarily what you want to see from a defense back. If the Steelers continue to play as poorly as they have thus far, Edmunds could be a sneaky IDP play in formats that reward for tackles.

