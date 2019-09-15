Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads team in tackles
Edmunds recorded a team-high 11 tackles (eight solo) in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
With 18 tackles Edmunds is tied for the team lead with Devin Bush through two games -- not necessarily what you want to see from a defense back. If the Steelers continue to play as poorly as they have thus far, Edmunds could be a sneaky IDP play in formats that reward for tackles.
More News
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Limited at practice•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Solid rookie campaign•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Cleared to face Saints•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Nursing concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...