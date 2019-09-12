Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Limited at practice
Edmunds (thigh) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.
There was nothing reported following Sunday night's game that Edmunds had picked up an injury, so it's likely the team is electing to give him some rest heading into Week 2. If he doesn't suit up, however, duties would fall on Jordan Dangerfield at the strong safety position. For now, Edmunds should be considered questionable for Sunday, so his practice logs throughout the week will paint a clearer picture as Week 2 draws closer.
