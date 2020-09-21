Edmunds totaled four tackles (three solo) including a sack in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Despite a dominating defensive effort Pittsburgh did not secure the win until Edmunds raced in untouched and sacked backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go. It was only the second career sack for Edmunds in 34 games. He will look to add to that in Week 3 against a Houston offensive line that has allowed quarterback Deshaun Watson to be sacked a total of eight times in two games this season.

