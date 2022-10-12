Edmunds (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Edmunds was forced to miss Pittsburgh's loss at Buffalo in Week 5 as he recovered from a concussion he suffered Week 4, but he now appears to be on track to play versus the Buccaneers on Sunday. If he remains active at practice Thursday and Friday, he should re-establish himself as the Steelers' second starting safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 6.
More News
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Still in protocol•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Out for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Labeled questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Enters protocols•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Re-signs with Pittsburgh•