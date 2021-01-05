Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Edmunds (shoulder) may be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

The third-year safety will be monitored closely during the practice week. We'll have a better idea of Edmunds' chances when the team starts revealing practices statuses Wednesday. Sean Davis will start at strong safety for a second straight game if Edmunds is unavailable.