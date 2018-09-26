Edmunds had one solo tackle and one interception while also defending one pass in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

Edmunds was on the field for all 73 of the Steelers' defensive snaps as well as 16 of their 32 special teams plays. The Virginia Tech product didn't have quite the same tackling performance Sunday as he did in Week 2 (four tackles), but he made up for it by snagging an interception from Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.