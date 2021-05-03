The Steelers declined Edmunds' fifth-year option Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Edmunds has failed to live up to expectations as a first-round pick out of the 2018 NFL Draft, so it's no surprise to see Pittsburgh decline his expensive fifth-year option. He's thus set to hit free agency after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
