Edmunds posted nine tackles in Monday's 26-16 win over the Giants.
The 2018 first-round pick started at strong safety and played every snap in Monday's closer-than-expected win. He ended up leading the Steelers in tackles, as they shut down Saquon Barkley while Daniel Jones was up and down but ultimately finished with 279 receiving yards. Edmunds continues to be an intriguing IDP play coming off a 105-tackle season, and he'll look to keep it rolling in Week 2 versus the Broncos.
