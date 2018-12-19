Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Nursing concussion
Edmunds (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Edmunds sustained a concussion during Sunday's win over the Patriots, and remains in the league-mandated concussion protocol. If the rookie first-round pick is unable to suit up against the Saints in Week 16, expect Morgan Burnett to draw the start at strong safety.
