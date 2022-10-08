Edmunds (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Burt Lauten reports.
Edmunds exited Week 4's loss to the Jets after suffering a concussion. The starting safety has logged 13 tackles and one pass break-up through his first four games of the season. Tre Norwood will likely step in as the Steelers' starting strong safety.
