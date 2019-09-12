Edmunds (thigh) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Edmunds' full participation Thursday is a step up from his limited participation Wednesday. It remains unclear as to how the 21-year-old sustained the injury, as the team didn't release any news saying he had picked up an injury after Sunday's loss to New England.

