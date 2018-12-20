Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Practices in full
Edmunds (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Edmunds continues to progress in his recovery from a concussion sustained Week 15 against the Patriots. The starting safety is trending in the right direction for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, but will need to fully clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field.
