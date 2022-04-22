Edmunds is slated to sign a one-year, $2.5 million deal to remain with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As a result, the 2018 first-rounder, who turned 25 in January, is on track to reprise his role as the Steelers' starting strong safety, alongside free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Edmunds is coming off a 2021 campaign which logged 89 tackles and two picks over the course of 17 games, all starts.
More News
-
Terrell Edmunds: Expected to re-sign with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Records interception Sunday•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Full participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Picks up groin injury Monday•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Racks up 10 tackles•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Records interception in Week 3•