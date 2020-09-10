Edmunds (undisclosed) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds had been dealing with an undisclosed issue that forced him to miss time during training camp, but as evidenced by this news, he's been cleared for action. Now healthy, the 2018 first-round pick is expected to handle starting strong safety duties for the Steelers in 2020.
More News
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Sitting out practice•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Strong finish to season•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads D with 11 tackles•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Records first pick this season•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Team-high eight tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads team in tackles•