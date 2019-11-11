Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Records first pick this season
Edmunds recorded eight tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
In what has been an otherwise unremarkable season in which he has had no sacks or turnovers Edmunds snatched his first interception in a rather remarkable way. With the Rams lining up to punt from their own 29-yard line, Edmunds intercepted a pass from punter Johnny Hekker intended for cornerback David Long Jr. although the Pittsburgh offense could not take advantage of the great field position, losing 10 yards before punting the ball back to Los Angeles. While the Pittsburgh defense is a solid fantasy play as a unit Edmunds has little value in IDP formats heading into Week 11 against Cleveland.
