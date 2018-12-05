Edmunds had eight tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers.

Edmunds has come alive with 17 total tackles over the last two games after averaging less than four tackles through the first 10 games. The rookie first-round pick will continue to serve as the Steelers' starter at strong safety, especially as Morgan Burnett continues to nurse a back injury.

