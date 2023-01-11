Edmunds generated 70 tackles (41 solo), including two sacks, along with five pass defenses over 15 games in 2022.

Edmunds missed two games due to injury in 2022, but he logged at least 70 tackles for the fourth time over his first five professional seasons while also posting a career-high mark in sacks. The 25-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Steelers express interest in bringing him back given the impact he's had over his five seasons with the team.