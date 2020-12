Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Edmunds is dealing with a shoulder injury, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

If Edmunds suffered this injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Bills, he didn't show it, as he played every snap on defense and produced a season-high eight tackles. It will be a red flag if Edmunds sits out practices this week. Otherwise, every indication points to the 22-year-old safety playing in Monday's matchup against the Bengals.