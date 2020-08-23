Edmunds missed a second straight practice Saturday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
It's unclear what's bothering Edmunds, but two days on the sidelines is certainly concerning. For the time being, Jordan Dangerfield and Curtis Riley will fill in at strong safety, but that's a steep downgrade. The 22-year-old Edmunds already has two years of starting duties under his belt and recorded 105 tackles last year. Edmunds has plenty of time to recover, though, as the Steelers are still three weeks from their season opener.
