Edmunds recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Reunited with older brother Trey, the younger Edmunds finished his rookie season with 78 tackles including one sack with one interception and one fumble recovery in 16 games. He was second only to Sean Davis for the most tackles on the team. Under contract until 2023, Edmunds has a firm hold on the starting strong safety position heading in to the 2019 season.

