Edmunds remains in the concussion protocol Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Edmunds' status for Week 6 is no sure thing, as he hasn't yet resumed practicing since suffering a concussion versus the Jets in Week 4. Tre Norwood will stand to remain in a starting role until Edmunds returns to the field.
