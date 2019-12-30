Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Strong finish to season
Edmunds totaled seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Edmunds finishes the 2019 season second on the team with 104 tackles in 16 games. Despite the high volume of tackles Edmunds had no sacks or turnovers in his sophomore season after recording one of each in 2018. He is signed until 2023.
