Edmunds secured nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-14 defeat to the Steelers.
Edmunds came one stop tackle shy of tying his season high set Week 6 versus Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old also played every defensive snap alongside free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the first time since Week 7, as the Steelers had to focus on slowing down Baltimore's 42 rushing attempts. Edmunds is currently on track for one of the least productive campaigns of his five-year career, totaling 55 tackles and three passes defended after his first 12 games in 2022.
More News
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Cleared for Week 6•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Makes return to practice•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Still in protocol•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Out for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Labeled questionable for Sunday•