Edmunds recorded five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Edmunds has been a consistent presence for this Pittsburgh defense of late and came away with his usual production. He's now racked up 26 tackles (15 solo) and one sack over his last five contests.
More News
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Surpasses 50 tackles in 2022•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Cleared for Week 6•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Makes return to practice•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Still in protocol•
-
Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Out for Week 5•