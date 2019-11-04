Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Team-high eight tackles in win
Edmunds totaled eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.
The safety now has 54 tackles this season, second only to Devin Bush (66) on the Steelers. Still, Edmunds has no turnovers or sacks limiting his fantasy value. He could see a lot more action in Week 10 against the Rams and quarterback Jared Goff, who entered Week 9 leading the league in passing yards.
