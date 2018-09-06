Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: To start at strong safety
Edmunds is expected to start at strong safety for Sunday's season opener against the Browns, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Edmunds was the Steeler's first round pick of this year's draft and ended up making quite the impression during the preseason. With Edmunds now the expected starter, veteran defensive back Morgan Burnett will likely serve as his backup at strong safety.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...