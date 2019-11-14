Steelers' Tevin Jones: Called to active roster
The Steelers signed Jones to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones' opportunity on the 53-man roster comes with Ryan Switzer (back) ruled out for Thursday's divisional tilt against the Browns. The Memphis product spent time on the practice squads of the Texans and Chiefs after going undrafted in 2016, and he now gets his first chance on an active roster. Jones logged a 4.48 40-yard dash time during the 2016 combine, and he could offer upside on special teams.
