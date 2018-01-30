Steelers' Tevin Jones: Lands contract with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Jones to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Jones is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver who impressed in the preseason with the Chiefs. The Steelers don't have many roster spots at receiver available behind Antonio Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Darrius Heyward-Bey, but the Memphis product has a shot to crack the 53-man roster ahead of the 2018 season with a strong showing in offseason workouts.
