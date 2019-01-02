Steelers' Tevin Jones: Signs future/reserve contract
Jones signed a future/reserve contract with the Steelers on Monday according to the NFL's transaction report.
Jones spent the season on the Steelers' practice squad after the wideout failed to make the 53-man roster. He'll now get an offseason to continue to grow in Pittsburgh's system.
