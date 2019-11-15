Play

Jones totaled 24 yards on two receptions in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

Injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Diontae Johnson (concussion) created an opportunity for Jones to make his professional debut. He was targeted four times and could see more action if Smith-Schuster or Washington are unable to clear the league's concussion protocol. Fortunately for fantasy owners Pittsburgh has 10 days until playing Cincinnati in Week 12.

