Brooks-James ran once for no gain in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

Lacking running back depth due to injuries to both James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell Jr. (knee) Pittsburgh promoted Brooks-James from the practice squad. Fortunately, Trey Edmunds 17 carries for 73 yards) and Jaylen Samuels (13 catches for 73 yards and 8 carries for 10 yards) allowed the Steelers to keep Brooks-James on the sidelines most of the game. Edmunds was seen nursing a rib injury late in the game but even if he remains on the active roster and is forced into action in Week 10, the Rams have held opposing running backs to an average of 3.4 YPC in the past three games.